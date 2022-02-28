U.K. alternative rockers Wolf Alice are coming to Australia for their biggest headline shows to date this April and May.

It will be the band’s first time in Australia since they played Splendour in the Grass in 2019. They’ve been regular visitors over their career, with the upcoming tour set to be their fifth visit to the country in just over seven years.

“Hi Australia, so happy to finally announce we are coming back with a string of shows in April/May. We’ve missed you,” the band announced on social media today. “Don’t forget ur tickets and plz comment your fave breakfast spots down under can’t wait,” they added.

The upcoming tour will see them performing headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. All shows are 18+ only and tickets go on sale next Monday, March 7th at 12pm local time (full dates below). Pre-sale access is available from Thursday, March 3rd 12pm local time by signing up to the band’s mailer.

Wolf Alice are also included on the lineup for this year’s Groovin the Moo, co-headline alongside BROODS, Peking Duk, Hilltop Hoods, and Middle Kids (find full details here).

The band are coming to Australia off the back of a very successful 2021. They released their third album, Blue Weekend, to wide acclaim last June. It was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize – their third consecutive album to receive a nod – and helped the band win Best British Group at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Blue Weekend topped the charts in the U.K. and reached number nine on the ARIA Album Chart.

Wolf Alice 2022 Australian Tour

Tuesday, April 26th

Big Top, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 28th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 1st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

