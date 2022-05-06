Wolf Alice took on a King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard hit for triple j’s Like A Version, as well as performing one of the highlights from their most recent album.

“It’s a beautiful song. It’s quite different from a lot of their other stuff. It kind of feels like an old, classic song, doesn’t it?” lead singer Ellie Roswell said before performing ‘Sense’. “We’ve met them a couple of times at festivals and they always put on a great show.”

‘Sense’ was the opening song on King Gizzard’s 2015 album Paper Mâché Dream Balloon, which reached number 37 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

While in the triple j studio, Wolf Alice also performed their own song ‘How Can I Make It OK?’, taken from their 2021 album Blue Weekend, a top 10 hit in the U.K. and Australia.

The alternative rockers have been in Australia on tour over the past few weeks, their first time in the country since playing Splendour in the Grass in 2019. As Tone Deaf‘s review of their Melbourne show last week put it, “Wolf Alice have finally returned Down Under to remind us that they can bring down the stage at the local and then promptly break your heart.”

In other Wolf Alice news, the band have just announced their Blue Lullaby EP, featuring stripped-down and reworked versions of four Blue Weekend tracks: ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Lipstick On The Glass’, ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ and ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

“Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different,” Rowsell explained. Blue Lullaby is set to be released on June 24th via Dirty Hit. You can pre-save the EP here.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer

Check out ‘Sense’ (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard cover) by Wolf Alice:

Check out ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ by Wolf Alice: