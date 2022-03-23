Wolfgang Van Halen has breathed a massive sigh of virtual relief upon hearing that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their baby’s name from ‘Wolf’.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son into the world on February 2nd, 2022 and took to social media shortly after to share that they were naming him Wolf.

However, the couple recently had a change of heart, with Kylie telling Instagram followers that they’d change their son’s name.

“FYI our sons name isn’t wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote to her 320 million instagram followers. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing wolf everywhere.”

Now, Wolfgang Van Halen, has taken to Instagram to relay his relief that he won’t be sharing a name with the reality star’s son.

“THANK FUCK,” the successful musician and son of Eddie Van Halen wrote alongside a retweeted Billboard article about the baby name change.

THANK FUCK https://t.co/SfaenS3qZk — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) March 22, 2022

Wolfgang’s fans have taken to the comments section of the post to agree with his remark.

“Hahaha, Damn right Wolfie, you wouldn’t want to be connected to those people in any way,” said one user.

Another added, “Wolf – I love your tweets, the way you shut down trolls, and the fact your name won’t be associated w/ that lot. Most of all I love your music. Keep being you and bringing the rock! Rock needs you, your class and your talent now more than ever!”

Wolfgang is the son of Val Halen legend, the late Eddie Van Halen. The rock star passed away on the 6th of October 2020, at the age of 65. The official cause of death is listed on his death certificate as a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke but he has also been battling cancer prior to his death.

