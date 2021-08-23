Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted rumours he’s set to replace his late father Eddie in Van Halen, following the rock legend’s death in October.

In a new interview with Terry Boyd’s World, Wolfgang straight-up dismissed the rumour that had long been circulating on fan forums that he would take on guitar as part of a new assembly of Van Halen, saying: “I think it’s rude of people to assume that.

“People view bands or actors or musicians as not really people like them, but just kind of a thing that gives them stuff they like. And I think if people sat back and realised that this is really… I just lost my father, and now they’re expecting me to take his job and continue to play in the band instead of being my own person, I think it’s really rude of people to assume something like that.

Wolfgang continued: “I think it’s kind of selfish. If I have to deal with losing my father, I think other people can deal with losing a band that they really like… Some things just suck, and this is one of them. And I think if I can learn to figure out how to deal with it, I think other people should do the same.”

Last November, Wolfgang told The Howard Stern Show that “you can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. I’m not my dad. I’m not going to replace him.

“I’ve spent my life making sure I’m not like him; I’m my own person. My dad, he’d be pissed off. He’d be, like, ‘What the fuck are you doing? Go do your own shit.’ You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen, in my opinion,” he repeated.

“Outside of maybe a tribute show at some point down the line, and archival releases further down the line, it’s done. You can’t have that without him.”

Eddie died in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Wolfgang announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, October 7th, writing: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

“I love you so much, Pop.”

Check out ‘Eruption’ by Eddie Van Halen: