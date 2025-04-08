Wolfmother are celebrating a milestone with a special 20th anniversary show, where they’ll perform their debut self-titled album in full.

The one-off show is set for Saturday, May 31st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

General tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10th at 9am from www.ticketek.com.au and www.wolfmother.com.

Led by frontman Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother has spent over two decades building a global fanbase, playing to crowds worldwide and delivering sets at festivals like Coachella, Isle of Wight, Lollapalooza, Splendour in the Grass, Pinkpop, Rock en Seine, and Fuji Rock.

They’ve also shared stages with rock heavyweights including AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, and the Sex Pistols. Not to mention, the band was personally invited to perform at Led Zeppelin’s induction into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfmother (@officialwolfmother)

Released in 2006, Wolfmother went on to become certified Gold in the USA, Germany, and Canada, and 5x Platinum in Australia. The album’s breakout single “Woman” hit the top ten on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart and won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance. Wolfmother’s music appearing in blockbuster films like Iron Man 3, Spiderman 3, The Hangover, 500 Days of Summer, and Zoolander 2, alongside video games (Guitar Hero, Gran Turismo, Tony Hawk’s P8) and commercials for Apple, Mitsubishi, and Peugeot.

Following the success of their debut, Stockdale went on to release four more albums with Wolfmother—Cosmic Egg, New Crown, Victorious, and Rock’n’Roll Baby—as well as two solo records, Keep Moving and Slipstream. Stockdale has also collaborated with Slash on By the Sword and in 2019 with Chris Cester of Jet on Chase the Feeling.

Now, with a major European and UK tour on the horizon, Wolfmother is gearing up to celebrate 20 years of their iconic debut album with this special show, marking the first time they’ll perform it in full.

