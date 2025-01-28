WOMAD Aotearoa is bringing the vibes back to Taranaki this March, and they’ve just upped the ante.

Say hello to the Tui Stage, a newly revamped festival hotspot that promises chill by day and chaos by night. Think shaded seats, tasty bites, a stocked bar, and a killer lineup of DJs spinning house, techno, and bass-heavy beats well into the evening.

Nestled in the lush surroundings of Pukekura Park, the Tui Stage is designed to offer a day-to-night transformation. By day, it’s a tranquil retreat featuring shaded seating, artisanal food stalls, and a bar serving refreshing beverages.

The DJ lineup for the Tui Stage includes standout performers like Poppa Jax, a proud Wahine Māori known for her eclectic blend of future beats and global sounds, and Pixie Lane, whose sets fuse house, techno, disco, and bass into an irresistible dancefloor mix.

The 2025 festival lineup features trailblazers of the Shamstep music movement, 47Soul from Palestine/Jordan; Australia’s folktronic act Amaru Tribe Cuba’s Ana Carla Maza and Brazil’s Bala Desejo.

The eventwill also showcase the power trio Delgres, blending blues with Caribbean influences, and the hypnotic guitar riffs of Etran de’Lair, infusing traditional Tuareg music with sun-scorched desert rock. Bosnia/Herzegovina’s Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band will elevate the WOMAD experience with their masterful fusion of Balkan folk, rock, and classical music.

Joining them are organic-electronic feminist songs from West Africa’s Nana Benz Du Togo, the UK’s Nitin Sawhney, Melbourne’s art-rock pioneers Not Drowning, Waving, who are reuniting with acclaimed Papua New Guinean artist George Telek, O., a London-based baritone saxophonist and drummer duo From Trinidad and Tobago Queen Omega, Protoje, and Irish electronic pop artist Róisín Murphy.

India’s Satish Vyas & U Rajesh, with their sitar and tabla melodies, blend traditional Indian music with modern influences are set to captivate, Scotland’s Talisk will instantly enthral with their intricate folk arrangements, and Australia’s Ukulele Death Squad will add a playful twist to popular songs, one nylon string at a time.

From Aotearoa, local artists will light up the stage, including Black Comet, a high-energy fusion of rock, funk, and world influences; CHAII, a rising star blending Persian heritage with contemporary beats; and The Beths, known for their catchy, introspective power-pop melodies.

Who Shot Scott will fuse Middle Eastern sounds with hip-hop and punk rock, representing the diverse and vibrant Aotearoa music scene. And, Aotearoa’s The Veils, led by the captivating Finn Andrews with the talented NZTrio, will perform, marking The Veils’ new album Asphodel’s live debut.

WOMAD Aotearoa is renowned for its rich cultural programming, and 2025 is no exception. The World of Words returns to the Kunming Garden, offering poetry slams, author talks, and comedy sessions, while the OMV STEAM Lab will inspire curiosity with workshops on marine biology, chocolate making, and the science of sleep.

For those eager to explore Māori traditions, Te Paepae will host cultural showcases, and the TOP Taste the World series will blend live cooking demonstrations with storytelling and music Kidzone will keep the young ones entertained, while the Global Village offers a treasure trove of art, fashion, and food.

WOMAD Aotearoa 2025

When: March 14th–16th, 2025

Where: Brooklands Park and Bowl of Brooklands, Ngāmotu (New Plymouth)

Tickets: On sale now via womad.co.nz WOMAD Aotearoa 2025 Festival Lineup Featuring: 47Soul (Palestine/Jordan) Amaru Tribe (Australia) Ana Carla Maza (Cuba) Bala Desejo (Brazil) Ben Parkes (Aotearoa) Black Comet (Aotearoa) CHAII (Aotearoa) Delgres (France/Guadeloupe) Etran de’Lair (Niger) Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band (Bosnia/Herzegovina) Hoetz (Aotearoa) Jordyn with a Why (Aotearoa) LittleWild (Aotearoa) Nana Benz Du Togo (Togo) Nitin Sawhney (UK) Not Drowning, Waving + Telek (Australia/Papua New Guinea) O. (UK) Pixie Lane (Aotearoa) Poppa Jax (Aotearoa) Protoje & The Indiggnation (Jamaica) Queen Omega (Trinidad & Tobago) Róisín Murphy (Ireland) Satish Vyas & U Rajesh (India) Slimo (Aotearoa) Stace (Aotearoa) Talisk (Scotland) The Beths (Aotearoa) The Veils & NZTrio (Aotearoa) Tim Richards (Aotearoa) Ukulele Death Squad (Australia) Who Shot Scott (Aotearoa/Iraq)