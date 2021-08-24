Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly and abortion discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A woman has taken the stand at the federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial against R. Kelly, accusing him of forcing her to get an abortion.

As reported by NPR, the woman, known as ‘Jane’, claimed that Kelly not only forced her into having the procedure in 2017 but also sexually and physically abused her throughout their five-year relationship.

Jane is the second accuser to testify against Kelly in the New York federal trial, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, forced labour, kidnapping and sex trafficking.

During her testimony, Jane revealed that she met Kelly in 2015 when she was a 17-year-old junior in high school. After attending a music festival in Florida where Kelly was performing, a member of his entourage gave her the singer’s phone number.

From there, Jane said she was hoping to establish a professional connection with Kelly due to her musical aspirations.

However, she went on to allege that Kelly pressured her into sexual activity when they met for the first time at an audition.

“I was against it… I told him I did not come to please him. He continued to persist,” she said.

After she eventually gave in to his advances in exchange for the chance to sing for him, Kelly allegedly told Jane he would “take care of [her] for life.”

According to Jane, the police attended the audition after her parents called in a wellness check due to concern over her phone being turned off.

Although the police saw her legal ID that stated she was 17, they left her with Kelly, and she went on to become one of his girlfriends.

Jane continued on to reveal that while she initially lied and told Kelly she was 18, she revealed her real age when she needed to cease living with him to attend high school.

She alleges that he slapped her across the face with an open hand upon finding out how old she really was, before deciding that she would do homeschooling while still living with him in Chicago.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Jane accused Kelly of forbidding her from speaking to other men, including his own employees, and only allowing her to wear shapeless and baggy clothes.

On top of that, she alleges that she wasn’t allowed to leave rooms without his permission, which at times led to her being isolated for days on end. If she were to break any of these rules, then she would allegedly be spanked and humiliated by Kelly.

Jane went on to reveal that she was allegedly forced to have sexual relations with other women — including Kelly’s other girlfriends and women who worked for him— and be filmed for his pleasure.

The Kelly trial continues. If convicted on all counts, he will face 10 years to life in prison.