The ghost of Michael Jackson has supposedly tied the knot. At least that’s according to a woman in the US.

The woman named Kathleen Roberts can channel a connection with those who aren’t living with us here on earth, as according to the Daily Star, Roberts is a clairvoyant.

She also claims that she’s the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe and that she’s been married to the ‘Thriller’ singer for a number of years now.

Roberts told the Daily Star, “Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments ‘toiletries’.”

“He sings and dances possessed in me (or channeling if you refer to it professionally). He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on tv all of those years I was a fan.

Roberts also states that while they are in a so-called “marriage”, there is no sexual nature to their relationship, but she says Jackson “loves cookies”.

She said, “He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan.”

And Roberts really adores Jackson, saying that she feels “special” that he chose her.

She continued, “I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married. We have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Beat It’ by Michael Jackson: