DJ and EDM producer Diplo — real Thomas Wesley Pentz — has been accused of “distributing revenge porn.”

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom is representing an unnamed woman who claims the producer juggernaut attempted to release “revenge porn” in an attempt to prevent her and other women from speaking out against allegations of sexual misconduct, as Billboard reports.

The woman filed a restraining order request against Pentz on November 16th in Los Angeles Superior Court. Bloom alleges that Diplo shared an explicit image of her client online. The image was allegedly shared on a Twitter account that Bloom and her client believe to belong to Pentz.

“She alleges in her declaration in support of the restraining order that the only person that had that picture other than her was him,” Bloom claims. The suit alleges that Pentz recorded sexual activity with the woman without her consent.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Bloom shared in a statement E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

A thread shared to Twitter in October claims that the produced hired a private investigator “in [an] attempt to scare me into not speaking out on the disgusting details I know about him.”

“I never had the will or intention to expose Diplo being that I did not want all the years I invested into speaking & hanging out with him to go in vain….or end nasty,” she wrote in the Twitter thread. “But I slowly started to realize he is a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of colour.”

In a statement, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman has vehemently denied the allegations:

“Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so,” Freedman told Billboard. “To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”