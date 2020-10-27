Diplo has taken to Twitter to dismiss claims that he’s “grooming” 19-year-old TikTok star, Quenlin Blackwell.

Over the past few weeks, the Blackwell shared a number of videos hanging out with the 41-year-old musician. Videos that, in the Twitter hysteria echo-chamber, spurred rumours that Diplo was grooming Blackwell.

After rumours hit a groundswell, Blackwell penned a statement on Twitter, dispelling the grooming claims and iterating that “Diplo is my LA dad.. nothing more”.

“I’m an adult. i’m not being groomed. platonic relationships exist,” she tweeted. “I’ve been living here for over a year…i’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

Following Blackwell’s statement, Diplo took to Twitter to share a series of tweets clarifying that he is the landlord, friend, and creative collaborator to the TikTok star and nothing more.

“OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell,” he tweeted. “And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

“As a landlord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit,” he added. “And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

