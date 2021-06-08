Two friends who were sick of long toilet queues at festivals have created a women’s urinal that they claim is six times quicker to use and wow, where do we sign up?

That’s right, former University of Bristol students Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane have changed the game with their hands-free urinal dubbed the ‘Peequal’.

As reported by the BBC, the pair came up with their “queue busting” urinal after talking to 2,000 women in focus groups and spending several summers working at music festivals.

“In our breaks we had to choose between going to the loo or getting food, because the queues for the ladies were just insane,” said McShane, who studied physics with innovation.

“So for our masters project, we were asked to solve a real life problem and we knew straight away what we wanted to do.”

McShane went on to explain that the urinal is semi-private, with other punters unable to see anything from the waist down.

“It’s actually an adaptation of a hole in the ground toilet but it’s what we call the pedestal,” she said.

“It’s designed like a boat to minimise splashback and also to have a little place for your clothing in front.”

Probyn, an anthropology with innovation graduate, added that the “age-old problem” of toilet queues was “wasting hours of women’s lives”.

“We realise this is a shift in behaviour but it’s a more efficient way of doing things,” she said.

“At the start of the day you might look at this woman’s urinal and be like ‘I’m not sure about that’ but after a few bevs, and after you’ve waited in the queue for about 15 minutes already – this option suddenly becomes much more appealing.”

