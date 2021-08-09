Have you used this weird era we’re living in to make your perfect playlist? Maybe you’re working from home, and want to jam to the songs that are so fitting for this global pandemic? Well, if so, you’ve probably made an impact on the list of the world’s favourite lockdown songs.

It’s no surprise that the world is indulging in more media these days. Considering that we can’t go out to concerts, movie theatres are off the list, and we can’t even think about going to a sports match, we’re obviously consuming heaps of media to fill in our days.

So, the folks over at OnBuy scoured Spotify to see what the world has been tuning into, and they have revealed the list of their top 20 songs that have been added to COVID-19 themed playlists, and wouldn’t you know that they all have some sort of play on words.

“Scouring Spotify for playlists with ‘lockdown’, ‘quarantine’, ‘coronavirus’ and/or ‘COVID-19’ in their title, recurring songs in the top 500 playlists have been extracted to reveal the World’s favourite songs since coronavirus began,” OnBuy noted.

At the top of the list, none other than the 2003 banger, ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears. With many people steering right clear of anyone while going about their necessary business, this kicking tune serves as an upbeat, yet cautious reminder to stay away from people with “Don’t you know that you’re toxic?” ringing loud and clear in the chorus.

Check out ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears:

Next up, the list mentions that the classic tunes of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by Bee Gees comes in as the second most added songs to COVID-19-like playlists. Of course, no quarantine playlist would be remiss to have MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’, as we’ve obviously been asked to limit physical contact with others who aren’t in our household.

The list goes on to pop in so many songs that are deemed relevant these days, like ‘Don’t Stand Too Close To Me’ by The Police, and ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ by R.E.M.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Some songs seem to have a darker twist intertwined, with ‘Harder To Breathe’ by Maroon 5 closing in at #12, and ‘Take My Breath Away’ by Berlin coming in at #17.

The curious note of all of this, how despite the entire playlist being quite COVID-19 based, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen still managed to squeeze in at #19, followed by a final fitting tune ‘Toxicity’ by System Of A Down.

Keen to see the full list? Head over to OnBuy, and see if your favourite tune made the lockdown playlist, or check out the list below!

Check out ‘Toxicity’ by System Of A Down:

Check out The World’s Favourite Lockdown Songs:

#1: Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’

#2: Bee Gees – ‘Stayin’ Alive’

#3: MC Hammer – ‘U Can’t Touch This’

#4: The Police – ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’

#5: Gloria Gaynor – ‘I Will Survive’

#6: Travis Scott – ‘SICKO MODE’

#7: Future – ‘Mask Off’

#8: Fifth Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Work from Home’

#9: Destiny’s Child – ‘Survivor’

#10: Peggy Lee – ‘Fever’

#11: R.E.M. – ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’

#12: Maroon 5 – ‘Harder To Breathe’

#13: The Chainsmokers, Halsey – ‘Closer’

#14: The Weeknd – ‘Can’t Feel My Face’

#15: Disturbed – ‘Down with the Sickness’

#16: Berlin – ‘Take My Breath Away’

#17: The Police – ‘Every Breath You take’

#18: The Weeknd, Daft Punk – ‘I Feel It Coming’

#19: Queen – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

#20: System Of A Down – ‘Toxicity’