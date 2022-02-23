Kanye West just had his first listening event for his album Donda 2 and the performance certainly had its share of gaffes.

The Donda 2 listening event finally happened last night, Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. The performance was held in Miami and featured a notable list of guest features including Pusha T, Alicia Keys, Migos, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, The Game, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, the Sunday Service Choir, and the notorious returning guest of Marilyn Manson.

After watching the event, it’s fair to say that it had its fair share of completely out-of-left-field bars and hiccups throughout the show. On the other hand, the performance had some notable moments of greatness such as Alicia Keys’ performance on ‘City of Gods‘ and Kanye sampling Kim K’s SNL skit where she takes some jabs at the Chicago artist. The listening event also had its share of hilariously bad moments as well.

This line from the Migos has to go down in history as one of their funniest and worst lines ever.

“I stand up and take a piss, I stand up and take a shit”

In which the Migos are talking about how little their accomplishments mean to them and go as far as saying they would, “take a shit on these platinum records.”

"I stand up and take a piss"
"I stand up and take a shit"
Best moment of #DONDA2 Concert pic.twitter.com/ZJR5MRizjO — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 23, 2022

This one has definitely been getting clowned on online. Although, some believe it is a stroke of genius from Kanye West and could be his best line ever, though it is hard to tell if they’re joking or not.

Kanye west rhymes semen with Morgan freeman ! Let’s go !!!! #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/SlT7VSib23 — CEHDDY (@cehddy) February 23, 2022

This Tweet pretty much sums up the feeling of what a lot of people felt when they heard this line. It was one of those Kanye bars where you just have to sit down and scratch your head for a bit.

"When you laid down and I gave you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman" kkkkkkkkkk #DONDA2 — rapmais (@RapMais) February 23, 2022

The sentiment in this Tweet encapsulates all of the worst moments from the show.

Fivio off beat.

Carti screaming like Donny from the Wild Thornberries.

Ye got bars that include “semen” and “Morgan Freeman” Yeah man….Donda 2 pic.twitter.com/DnbDff49CR — losdeemix (@losdeemix) February 23, 2022

Even the sound engineers messed up last night. Cursed performance.

DONDA2でのKanyeブチギレ場面 Kanye:

“Guess who’s going to jail tonight?♫” Sound engineer:

🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/NRXqehtO3U — Rapperの日常 (@rapperdays) February 23, 2022

Donda 2 still hasn’t dropped despite claims from Kanye that it would be released after last night’s show.