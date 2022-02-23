Kanye West has sampled Kim Kardashian’s infamous monologue from SNL during a live stream for his new album Donda 2.

In the clip, soft background music is played while Kardashian’s voice can be heard saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” The music continues to play before West’s trademark vocals ring out.

Kanye sampleando fala de Kim K no SNL #DONDA2 https://t.co/ogdrhCvHAa — Ye Brasil | jeen-yuhs (@kanyewestBR) February 23, 2022

Although the sample was only just played, it’s already blowing up Twitter.

“This dude Kanye sampled Kim from her SNL monologue on #DONDA2 which is the ultimate Kanye move, especially since that’s what Pete Davidson got famous from,” Tweeted one user.

“Kanye sampling Kim’s SNL monologue, getting messy as hell with his lyrics… in the middle of this dark, gorgeous art installation… may be the most postmodern thing we’ll witness,” commented one listener.

“Kanye’s shots @ Skete all through #Donda2 . The genius sampled Kim for his album from her appearance on SNL… elite troll status. Ye ain’t going down without fight,” added another.

Kanye’s shots @ Skete all through #Donda2 . The genius sampled Kim for his album from her appearance on SNL… elite troll status. Ye ain’t going down without fight https://t.co/8Bb7glEWDZ — ChanceCollinsFanRunRadio (@_ChanceCollins) February 23, 2022

Another user pointed out the rapper’s strategic use of Kardashian’s monologue.

“Kanye hilarious he took the clip of Kim from SNL and removed the punchline so it sounds like she’s being nice about him,” they said.

The user is referencing the line that followed on from where Kanye cut the clip off, in which Kim said “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

West is currently holding a listening party for Donda 2 in LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Ye announced the listening party would be livestreamed on Instagram last night, saying it would include a “heartbeat stream”, “backstage camera” and “live performance”. The live stream is available on the Stem Player website and is being shown at IMAX theatres in 15 different American cities.

Watch Kim Kardashians full SNL monologue here: