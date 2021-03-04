If you’ve got a spare few hundred bucks to burn on postage costs, and the overwhelming desire to own a book double the average Aussie’s body weight, then you’ll be stoked on the news that Wu Tang Clan have announced they’re releasing a whopping 180kg photo book.

Wu Tang Clan have dubbed the book, “the rarest book in hip-hop history” and have announced that it will feature more than 300 pages of unreleased photos that highlight the rap group’s decades-long history.

Titled Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, the book will be encased in a gold and bronze stand which is made out of some seriously fancy materials, because Wu Tang Clan. Weighing in at approximately the equivalent of an elite athlete’s average bench press, each book will be signed, numbered, and issued a certificate of authenticity,

“Printed and bound in Italy using only the finest leather and materials, each of the 300 pages is a snapshot of Wu-Tang history in the making, providing a unique glimpse into the origins of the biggest Hip-Hop Crew of all time.”

“[The stand is made of] bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang, the chambers consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are furnished in solid brushed brass,” reads the very colorful description on the promo copy.

No price has been announced yet, but if the past is anything to go by, chances are the photo book won’t come cheap. Wu Tang Clan made a sweet buck when they sold a single copy of their album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which allegedly went for USD $2,000,000 big ones.

Taking to Instagram, the band announced that there will be only 36 copies of the book available, if you’re looking to cop one for yourself, you can register your interest via their website.

“We’re excited to share the Wu-Tang Clan’s history through rare and never-before-seen photos,” Wu-Tang Management CEO John “Mook” Gibbons said in a statement. “It’s been fun rediscovering moments from the past while creating this limited piece of art … From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest Hip Hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos.”

A 180kg book ain’t no small feat, by any means, but it turns out Wu Tang Clan: Legacy pales in comparison to the heaviest book of all time. According to the Guinness World Records there is a 1500kg book in existence and just the thought alone is making my back hurt.

Proving just how extra the book will be, it even has it’s only promo video clip. Watch below: