If you like hot dogs and you love Wu-Tang Clan, the most synergistic event is coming your way this weekend.

The iconic hip hop group are currently in Australia on their co-headlining NY State of Mind tour with Nas, which departed New Zealand earlier in the week.

After hitting Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Friday night, the tour will head to Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend.

And Wu-Tang Clan have decided to celebrate visiting those cities by doling out free hot dogs in Sydney and Melbourne before their shows. New York-style hot dogs, of course.

In Sydney, fans should head to Parramatta’s Centenary Square on Saturday, May 13th between 12pm-2pm to grab a free hot dog, while Melburnians should get down to Glen Waverly’s Glen Shopping Centre on Sunday, May 14th at the same time.

As well as getting a taste of New York, visitors to the hot dog trucks will also be in with a chance of winning Wu-Tang vinyl and tickets to their evening Sydney and Melbourne shows.

Family-led food trucks Lil Groovers in Sydney and Mr Fresh in Melbourne will be in charge of giving out the free food, which will be provided via special Wu-Tang branded trucks. And it should be noted that both meat and vegetarian hot dog options will be on offer.

There’s just one question remaining: what food is Nas providing?

The 2023 run of the hip hop royalty pair’s tour comes swiftly after the sold out 2022 run hit over 25 cities last year. Nas and Wu-Tang’s acclaimed co-headlining tour also earned them a nomination for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of the Year.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas 2023 Australia Tour