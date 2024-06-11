Martin Shkreli, the controversial pharmaceutical executive, finds himself embroiled in a new legal battle over the unique Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

As per Rolling Stone, the lawsuit, filed by PleasrDAO, a digital arts collective, alleges that Shkreli breached the terms of both the original purchase agreement and the forfeiture order by copying and distributing the album.

PleasrDAO acquired the Wu-Tang Clan album for $4 million in 2021 after Shkreli was compelled to surrender it to cover a $7.4 million forfeiture related to his 2017 fraud conviction. Shkreli originally purchased the album for $2 million.

The lawsuit claims that Shkreli made digital copies of the album, played it during his live streams, and distributed it to others, actions that directly contravene the stipulated conditions of his agreement.

The situation escalated when Shkreli, after his release from prison in May 2022, reportedly played the album during a livestream, openly admitting to his actions. He allegedly said, “Yeah, that’s the Wu-Tang album for all you crazy streamer people,” and later allegedly remarked, “Of course I made MP3 copies, they’re like hidden in safes all around the world… I’m not stupid. I don’t buy something for two million dollars just so I can keep one copy.”

The digital arts collective is now seeking legal recourse, asking the court to compel Shkreli to destroy all copies of the album and to forfeit any money he may have earned from its unauthorised distribution. They are also seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Shkreli’s response to the lawsuit was dismissive: “PleasrDAO never voted or discussed this litigation with members. You will easily lose this legal retardation. The pleasr members don’t support this gayness. See you in court!” he wrote in an X/Twitter post.

It comes just a few days before Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is unveiled at Mona in Tasmania. For a limited time only, visitors to the museum can see the album on display, with limited access to public listening events set to be held in Mona’s Frying Pan Studios.