Australia will get to see Wu-Tang Clan one final time in 2026.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will head our way in March next year with all members of the iconic hip hop group for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

“As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global,” Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA said.

The New York-formed group last toured Australia in 2023. The Final Chamber Tour kicked off in February of this year in the US and wrapped in Philadelphia in July.

Rolling Stone praised the show in a review of Wu-Tang Clan’s show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July: “The night began with a set from openers Run the Jewels, who delivered a spirited set featuring El-P ‘river dancing’ and Killer Mike saluting his partner after a spirited rendition of ‘Early.’ Though they gave a solid set, the then-80-percent-filled room was saving its energy for the main event. The closing set started soon after, with RZA coming from below the stage with a freestyle that embodies the essence of the Wu: He acknowledged the plight of Latinos at the hands of ICE but also referenced “babies born with microchips behind their ear.”

“The Wu has gotten in a good amount of road time over the past several years after a prolonged absence from Clan endeavors, but this might be their last collective saga. If that is the case, they went out in New York with a spectacular showcase worthy of their legacy.”

Presale tickets go on sale from 11am local time on Monday, October 27th before general public tickets are available from 1pm local time on Thursday, October 30th.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR

MARCH 2026

Wednesday, March 26th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Friday, March 27th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, March 28th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney