Australian singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd has announced the release of a new EP, Where to Now, set to arrive on September 10th via Salt.X Records / Virgin Music Group.

The EP developed naturally over a period of writing and recording, growing from a few individual songs into a full project. It follows the recent singles “Where to Now”, and “Morning Birds“, and includes Rudd’s new track “Shake It”, out today (Tuesday, August 6th).

“Shake It” blends funk rhythms with Rudd’s signature roots style, aiming to capture the energy of his live performances. The track explores themes of release, movement, and joy, anchored by percussive grooves and raw vocals.

“We all have stuff that rattles us in life — I guess it comes down to our ability to shake it all off,” says Rudd. “This song will hopefully be a dance party. I’m really excited to share it with the world this year, especially live.”

The EP reflects Rudd’s ongoing work as a songwriter and performer, with themes of connection, nature, and personal reflection.

The release of “Shake It” also comes ahead of Rudd’s extensive run of international tour dates. He’ll return to Australia for two performances later this year, including a special outdoor show at Brisbane’s Roma Street Parkland on September 7th, and a slot at Handpicked Festival in South Australia on November 8th. The rest of the tour will see him perform in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK and beyond, including a week-long stop in Fiji this September.

Xavier Rudd’s “Shake It” is out now via Salt.X Records / Virgin Music Group.