Brooklyn band Yeasayer have taken to social media today to officially call it quits. The band have been together making music for 15 years.

Yeasayer are calling it quits, the band’s Anand Wilder, Chris Keating, and Ira Wolf Tuton announced as of today. “We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end,” they wrote. “It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the time.”

Singer/multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder, singer/multi-instrumentalist Chris Keating, and bassist/singer Ira Wolf Tuton formed Yeasayer in Brooklyn in 2006. Their debut album All Hour Cymbals was released the next year in 2007. The band went on to release four more studio albums: Odd Blood (2010), Fragrant World (2012), Amen & Goodbye (2016), and this year’s Erotic Reruns.

The Brooklyn indie band released its final album, Erotic Reruns, earlier this year. The project was described as “danceable and unflinchingly anti-Trump”. With 15 years together and a total of five incredible albums in their discography, the beloved indie band had made quite a name for themselves over the years.

In a note posted to social media, band members Anand, Chris and Ira wrote:

“We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.

We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.

Anand, Chris and Ira.”

It is as of yet unclear whether or not the members of the band will be continuing on with solo material or not. We will be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

You can watch the video for ‘Don’t Look Down’ by Yeasayer below.

Yeasayer’s planned Australian tour is now cancelled alongside the end of the band.