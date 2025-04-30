Multi-platinum award winning artist Yeat has sounded the bells for “The Bell Down Under” tour, his first ever on Australian shores.

The rapper’s first tour of Australia comes off the back of his newest single “The Bell” and jumps on an ever-growing wave of popularity for the singer-songwriter since exploding onto the scene in 2021.

Stops have been confirmed for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth between October 10-18.

Yeat’s unique sound featuring auto-tuned vocals on more aggressive and synth-based beats first stood out on social media with single “Gët Busy” in 2021. The track gained him international recognition from some of the largest names in the rap industry and kickstarted a run of successful releases.

His 2022 drops of album “2 Alive” and EP “Lyfe” both debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 leading up to his third studio album “Afterlyfe” debuting at #4 the following year, just prior to his feature on Drake’s song “IDGAF” which released at the top of the Global 200 chart. Yeat’s rise to pole position on the music charts was completed with the releast of his fifth studio album “Lyfestyle” in 2024.

With his skyrocketing fame, Yeat’s cult-like following has lead to three headlining tours and even a show at The Roxy in Los Angeles being forced to shut down.

Mastercard holders can access pre-sale tickets from Friday, May 2nd at 9am local until Tuesday 6 May at 9am local. My Live Nation members can access pre-sale from 10am on May 6th to 10am May 7th.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Wednesday May 7th at 11am local time.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

The Bell Down Under Tour

Friday, October 10th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, October 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 16th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 18th

Perth HPC, Perth, WA