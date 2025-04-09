Sorry, Sydney pop-punk fans: Yellowcard have been forced to cancel their Hordern Pavilion show at the last minute.

In a statement shared on the venue’s social media, tour organisers Destroy All Lines revealed that the show is no longer going ahead due to the band’s Ryan Key “being unable to perform tonight due to losing his voice.”

Key added his own statement, profusely apologising for the last-minute cancellation.

“Sydney, I know this is very last minute, and it’s the most awful feeling to have to make this statement, but I woke up today and my voice is just completely gone. I saw the doc this afternoon and she advised me not to play the show tonight to prevent any further damage,” he wrote.

“I give you my word I’ve done everything possible to recover for tonight but I just couldn’t make it happen. We are working with the touring company to figure out rescheduling as soon as possible and will have more info very soon,” Key added.

Destroy All Lines also confirmed that the band’s Newcastle and Brisbane shows “will be proceeding as per schedule.”

It’s a shame for Yellowcard fans in NSW, because the tour has been earning rave reviews so far.

In a five-star review of their Melbourne show, The AU Review wrote, “This show was truly special, and will surely go down in Yellowcard‘s history. All three bands put on a stellar performance, but Yellowcard brought the energy big-time, with each member giving it their all. They sounded incredible, and the crowd gave that energy right back to them.”

Yellowcard are touring Australia to belatedly celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved fourth studio album, Ocean Avenue.

Released in 2003, the album featured singles such as “Only One”, “Breathing”, “Way Away”, and the title track. Ocean Avenue is widely considered to be one of the defining pop-punk albums of all-time.

Ticket information for Yellowcard’s remaining Australian tour dates can be found here.