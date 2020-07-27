Yellowcard have officially dropped the lawsuit they began against Juice WRLD in October after accusing the late singer for sampling parts of their song ‘Holly Wood Died’ in his hit track ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Back in October of 2019, Yellowcard began a lawsuit with Juice WRLD, after accusing the rapper of knowingly copying part of their 2006 track ‘Holly Wood Died’ in his 2018 hit, ‘Lucid Dreams’, reportedly suing for $15 million in royalties.

After a long slew of halting, restarting, and once again halting the lawsuit due to numerous instances (both Juice WRLD’s untimely death, and the coronavirus pandemic), Yellowcard has officially ceased in pursuing the lawsuit.

On Friday, June 24th, Richard Busch – the lawyer for Yellowcard – has signed off to dismiss the lawsuit, according to the New York Times.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone, Busch stated that his clients were “uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate,” as Juice WRLD has passed away from an accidental overdose since the lawsuit began.

“As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

With the status of the lawsuit wavering since Juice WRLD’s death, the mother of the late musician, Carmela Wallace, was appointed as the representative of his estate, defining her as the defendant in the now ceased lawsuit.

The attorney representing Juice WRLD’s estate, Christine Lepera, noted that the “defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations – viewed as without merit – and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal.”

Check out both ‘Holly Wood Died’ by Yellowcard and ‘Lucid Dreams’ by Juice WRLD: