As announced by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, Jarad A. Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

The Chicago Tribune reported the findings Wednesday, more than a month after the 21-year-old rapper suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest at Chicago’s Midway airport. A Homeland Security officer reportedly administered multiple doses of Narcan—a drug that counteracts the effects of opioid overdoses – to the rapper. Juice WRLD was then transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police sources told TMZ that the Chicago native had ingested multiple Percocet pills after his jet had landed. Juice WRLD allegedly swallowed the prescription drugs in an attempt to conceal them from local and federal officials who were searching the plane for contraband, which lead to his untimely death.

Law enforcement reported that they found “41 bags of suspected marijuana and six prescription bottles of suspect liquid cocaine, along with three firearms.” However, none of the passengers claimed ownership of the luggage in which the drugs and weapons were found.

Shortly after Juice WRLD’s death, his family opened up about his battle with drug abuse.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” his mother, Carmella Wallace, told TMZ. “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Listen to ‘Lucid Dreams’ by the late Juice WRLD below.