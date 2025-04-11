After calling off their show in Sydney just hours before stage time on Wednesday, Yellowcard have now been forced to axe tonight’s show in Newcastle.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the US pop punk outfit announced that frontman Ryan Key is still recovering from an illness that forced them to axe their Sydney performance.

Despite this, the band says they will ready to play in Brisbane on Sunday night. However, Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill will still host support acts, Motion City Soundtrack and Plain White T’s, on Friday night. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for entry, while punters will also receive a partial refund. Any ticket not scanned will received a full refund from point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Yellowcard will return to Sydney next week to play two shows at Liberty Hall on Tuesday April 15th and Wednesday April 16th.

“Hello everyone. Day three of trying to beat whatever this is and I just haven’t been able to shake it. I’ve tested negative for Covid, flu, and RSV, but my symptoms have persisted to the point where the risk of damaging my voice further is too high right now so it is with much regret I have to tell you guys I can’t perform in Newcastle tonight,” Key said.

“The good news is I’ve been on vocal rest the entire time and knowing my voice and my body as well as I do through 25 years of touring, I am confident that I will be ready for our show in Brisbane on Sunday, and to make up for Sydney with two special intimate shows on Tuesday 15 April and Wednesday 16 April at Liberty Hall. As always I am grateful for your patience and understanding. This is the worst feeling imaginable as a performer and a vocalist. I promise I’m doing everything I can to finish this tour strong.”

Tickets for the two new Sydney shows go on sale from 2pm local time on Saturday April 12th.

