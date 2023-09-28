Last year, yergurl featured in Tone Deaf’s Get to Know series. “Australia’s next big alt-pop star,” our headline declared.

Judging by her 2023 output so far, she’s definitely still on the path to taking that title. The Melbourne singer-songwriter released her second single of the year, “hard”, earlier this week, following a premiere on triple j.

“hard” has a dark and mysterious sound, enticing listeners as yergurl builds towards the song’s highest point. She does well to establish a clear presence on the track, locating a striking hyperpop style.

“I tend to cringe when being described as a “hyperpop” artist, however, for this track I embraced the hyper pop direction,” she explains. “The production naturally took and blended it with some classic yergurl sounds to give birth to what I’d call “hyperpop done the yergurl way.”

“hard” is the follow-up to “a lil bit”, and both tracks are set to feature on yergurl’s highly-anticipated mixtape, which is expected to drop early next year.

It’ll be her first full project since she debuted with the Love Bite EP back in 2019, which got her noticed on the scene in the first place. Since then, with releases like “PUPPY DOG” and “until we meet again”, yergurl has worked hard to make a name for herself.

When Tone Deaf spoke to yergurl for the Get to Know series last year, we asked her how she envisaged the next 10 years of her career going.

“I’m hoping by the time I’m 32 I’ve already had great fun with music, toured the world, secured the bag, and feel like a fully bloomed and realised artist,” she said at the time. “At this stage, I still feel like I haven’t fully introduced myself or shown the world the whole picture to yergurl. I’m sure by then I will have, until I inevitably grow up and change further and need to do it all over again.”

yergurl’s “hard” is out now.