The latest, ‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’, boasts such a contemporary sound: the track zips with the bold and brash energy of Charli XCX at her finest; the dizzying rhythmic changes recall the likes of Jockstrap or 100 Gecs. It’s all the more impressive when you discover that the track was self-written and produced by yergurl herself, with additional production from Randall Stagg.

The producer and singer, otherwise known as Fae Scott, has been on a steady incline in her career for a while now. A triple j Unearthed High finalist in 2018, she soon made the move from hometown Bendigo to Melbourne. She’s been releasing remarkably confident and infectious jams ever since, all smothered in the 21-year-old’s youthful exuberance.

Throughout, yergurl is positively herself. “I fell in love with a boy last night / He picked me up and then he f*cked me all night / I fell in love with a boy last night / He’s not the one but for now he’ll be so right,” she sings so nonchalantly, brimming with self-confidence. Listening to it several times, the lyric’s potential for viral success becomes crystallised.

“‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’ is puppy love vs deep obsession,” the singer explains. “I explored memories of my past crushes-turned-obsessions and really wanted to exaggerate just how insane I have felt and how intense my feelings have been. This song is almost my twisted little way of reclaiming my “insanity” and accepting myself as a boy-crazy hopeless romantic.”

‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’ comes accompanied by a music video, directed by Charles Buxton-Leslie, that matches the forthright energy of the track. “I generally wanted to create a feeling of overall “off-ness” I liked the idea of the first half being so simple that the second half essentially comes as a shock, despite not much actually changing location and subject wise,” yergurl adds about the clip.

In this fledgling generation of pop upstarts, yergurl’s individuality and self-belief should allow her to sand out from the pack over the next several years. If you want to catch new new Mushroom Management signing live, she’ll be performing at BIGSOUND in Brisbane next month.

To celebrate the release of ‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’, we caught up with yergurl as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

The first full song I ever wrote and produced was called ‘BLEED’ and I had written all the lyrics in an exercise book. In the chorus I wrote the lyrics down as “I’ll be yer gurl” just to be a quirky 16-year-old, then thought it’d be lowkey cool and funny to then make my artist name “yergurl”.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

To the standard grandma I’d probably say “weird pop music,” but my grandma like…… gets it for real.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I’m gonna be cheeky and just say that my favourite yergurl track right now is called ‘courtship’. It has a special place in my heart because I wrote it about my secret crush and to this day I feel like it’s the only song I’ve written about them that really says EVERYTHING I wanted to say.

In terms of released music, my latest ‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’ is a fun lil story about falling in love and getting obsessed… unfortunately relatable.

‘PUPPY DOG’ was written about the people who’d act like a big fan to my face, copy me, and then make fun of me to everyone else. A general f u to the haters. It’s fortunately not as relatable now as I’m surrounded by only the greatest <3.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love that Bendigo is small and everything is walkable. I spent my most formative years there, it’s a really nostalgic place, so it feels really special whenever I do come back and visit the places where I made my core memories.

Career highlight so far?

One of my biggest highlights was playing at Groovin’ the Moo in 2019. I had attended every year since I was 16 so it was so weird and surreal being on the stage that time. I loved towering over all my Bendigo High School haters haha. It was nice to play in Bendigo on such a big scale and have my old high school friends support me and see me differently.

Fave non-music hobby?

I have sooooooo many hobbies tbh, but my favourite one would probably be playing Sims 3. Been playing since I was 11 and I’m still obsessed with the game to this day. I love that it’s ultimately a creative game that requires your imagination and your creativity to flesh out the stories.

I’m already a storyteller as a musician so this is another way I can tell stories essentially. It’s kind of just like digital barbie dolls but with a world to interact with. LOVE IT!!!!

What’s on your dream rider?

I’m a simple gal – I just want what looks like catering for a 5-year-old’s party, and a bottle of vodka. That’s all I need.

Dream music collaboration?

I’m honestly not a super collaborative musician, especially because most of my music is quite personal and I like having control over the stories I tell. However, I’ve been pretty obsessed with Freddie Dredd for a while so I’d die if we somehow blended our musical worlds.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I’m hoping by the time I’m 32 I’ve already had great fun with music, toured the world, secured the bag, and feel like a fully bloomed and realised artist. At this stage, I still feel like I haven’t fully introduced myself or shown the world the whole picture to yergurl. I’m sure by then I will have, until I inevitably grow up and change further and need to do it all over again.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Best question ever. Anything old JB or 1D would DEFINITELY hit right for me, but if I had to pick just one I’d roll with ‘Summer Love’ by 1D.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My brain moves at the speed of light and I retain only crumbs of information, so things such as advice tend to stick for like a week. One thing I always love to hear is when mum reminds me to simply have fun. I do need to be reminded that the only thing that makes the whole music thing worth it is actually enjoying myself.

She tends to remind me right before playing a show and it always grounds me, especially because I know I’ll perform my best if I just have fun up there.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

No, THIS is the best question ever. I have many obsessions but a notable one would be dolls. Bratz, barbie, my scene, monster high etc. I don’t even care about the doll line specifically, I’ve just had a lifelong obsession with fashion dolls. The last one I bought was a 2004 bratz tokyo a go-go cloe. Unfortunately these days I can’t justify dropping hundreds… I’ve got pop star shit to invest in.