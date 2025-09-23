After teasing fans, 5 Seconds of Summer have confirmed they’re releasing new music.

It all started a few days ago when a curious new Instagram account, @thediaryofsix, piqued fans’ curiosity, teasing “your favorite boy band is back.”

A link in the account’s bio led to a website whose homepage read: “It’s official – the greatest boyband in history are returning! Check back tomorrow.”

“The greatest boyband” could have been referring to Backstreet Boys, or One Direction, or even Westlife, but several new Instagram posts today confirmed it was about 5SOS.

“5 Seconds of Summer is not OK,” one says; “5SOS are breaking up??” another reads; the latest post features all four members sporting stylised looks, including Luke Hemmings with spiked hair.

And on the linked website, a quick quiz now reveals a pre-save page with a countdown on it: at the time of writing, it states that new music from 5SOS is set to drop in 20 hours, so at around 4am AEST tomorrow.

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped on September 23rd, 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit No. 1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US.

In Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the 100 best Australian albums of the 2020s so far, 5SOS5 made it to No. 22 on the list, while solo albums from three of the four band members sat pretty in the middle at No. 51, No. 50, and No. 49, respectively.

Various 5SOS members haven’t been shy about discussing new music with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in recent interviews.

Bassist Calum Hood gave an update on potential new music from the Sydney quartet. While discussing his debut solo LP, ORDER chaos ORDER, the 29-year-old songwriter hinted at what’s to come next.

“We’re always planning. The 5SOS cog in the music world never stops. In fact, it’s probably the hardest-working cog,” he said. “There’s always conversations going. There’s always people dreaming up things — ‘What if we do this, what if we do that?’ So fear not, because there’s always something going on.”

Guitarist Michael Clifford also told the publication about the group’s new music, hinting that big things are on the way.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a band that’s able to do stuff that’s scary, and I’m also proud to even just know the guys because they also release dope fucking music,” he said. “I think that’s the thing that’s most exciting about the next 5SOS record – nobody has a fucking clue.”

Tone Deaf will bring you further updates on 5SOS’ new music.