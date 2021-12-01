In what is now an accepted tradition, Billie Eilish recently sat down for her annual Vanity Fair interview, showcasing her growth over the past year.

The video of her interview from October was released on Tuesday, November 30th, and it’s already trending on YouTube. The questions might remain the same from previous years but thankfully the pop star’s answers have changed (as has her hair colour).

For the fifth time, Eilish updated the magazine about her music career, her personal growth, and her view of her past self. She reflected on how she feels more confident as she nears leaving her teenage years behind. “I’m starting to have an adulthood which is new for me, and very exciting, and I have had new experiences and new people and lots of love,” she said.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there.’… I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it.”

Eilish gushed about her love for her mum, Maggie Baird, who often makes a cameo appearance in her Time Capsule interviews with Vanity Fair. “I guess I turn to my mom, honestly, the most in this period,” she revealed. “She’s new to this just as I am, meaning fame, and this kind of world, but my mom has a very good way of looking at the world and she is the main person that I go to. Literally maybe the only person that I go to.”

The singer also discussed COVID-19 vaccines, saying “I really, really urge you that if you’re not already vaccinated, please get vaccinated.”

The Vanity Fair interviews really capture the intense rise to fame Eilish has had in a short space of time. The annual tradition started when she was only aged 15, and had just 257,000 Instagram followers. Fifth time round, she now has over 90 million followers, a remarkable rise.

Check out Billie Eilish’s full Vanity Fair interview: