YNG Martyr keeps the global wins coming.

The Townsville rapper is behind Logan Paul’s new WWE entrance theme song, “Still Humble”, which dropped today with a flashy music video filmed in Puerto Rico.

With mansions, Lambos, and cigars, it’s pure Logan Paul — and YNG Martyr’s right there for the ride. “Was an absolute pleasure being HUMBLE with you lad,” YNG Martyr (aka Seaton Rogers) posted in the YouTubr comments.

The track came together fast, with Rogers revealing that Logan reached out, and five days later, they were in Puerto Rico shooting the video. Now, his track is set to play to millions of WWE fans every week and the video’s already racked up thousands of views. Check out how it all went down below.

Paul dropped the track in the middle of his push for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout, following his appearance on RAW and challenge to titleholder Jey Uso. “When it comes to box office views, capability, everything, I’m the full package,” Paul told the crowd.

The collaboration lands ahead of ‘WWE Crown Jewel: Perth’, locked in for October 11th at RAC Arena. SmackDown (Oct. 10th) and RAW (Oct. 13th) will also hit the city, part of what’s billed as John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Australia on his ‘2025 Farewell Tour’. Fans can register for early ticket access at WWE.com/WWEAustralia2025.

A proud Wiradjuri man, YNG Martyr’s story is already global. In 2022, roughly 80% of his listeners were based in the US, despite his Australian roots.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

He signed with Warner Music Australia that same year off the viral success of 2019’s “Nike Ticks”, and has since dropped tracks including “50k” (2023), “Burr” (2024), and a collab with Adelaide rapper Allday on “The Necklace”.

Last year, Rogers linked up with Call of Duty for a global ad campaign – a full-circle moment for the rapper, who first started freestyling and video editing in COD lobbies. “It was a super surreal feeling,” he told the National Indigenous Times. “I grew up playing COD and started everything there—I learned how to edit and how to rap. It was crazy to be working with them.”

Logan Paul’s “Still Humble” ft. YNG Martyr is out now.