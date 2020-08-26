A new box set celebrating 36 John Lennon solo works is set for release, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes. The collection is curated and executive produced by Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon.

Yoko and Sean worked in collaboration with Grammy award-winning engineer Paul Hicks on the project. Together they completely remixed the songs from scratch — returning to the original tapes and fine-tuning them before they were completed at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Of course, the tracks were mastered at Abbey Road studios in London,

Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes will be released in digital, vinyl and CD formats. A deluxe edition will feature a 124-page book of interviews, unseen photographs, letters, lyric sheets, tape boxes, and more from the Lennon-Ono archives.

“John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding,” Yoko Ono writes in the book’s preface. “He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands.”

The set will arrive on October 9th, celebrating what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday.

Check out ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon:

CD1

1. ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)’

2. ‘Cold Turkey’

3. ‘Working Class Hero’

4. ‘Isolation’

5. ‘Love’

6. ‘God’

7. ‘Power To The People’

8. ‘Imagine’

9. ‘Jealous Guy’

10. ‘Gimme Some Truth’

11. ‘Oh My Love’

12. ‘How Do You Sleep?’

13. ‘Oh Yoko!’

14. ‘Angela’

15. ‘Come Together (live)’

16. ‘Mind Games’

17. ‘Out The Blue’

18. ‘I Know (I Know)’

CD2

1. ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’

2. ‘Bless You’

3. ‘#9 Dream’

4. ‘Steel and Glass’

5. ‘Stand By Me’

6. ‘Angel Baby’

7. ‘(Just Like) Starting Over’

8. ‘I’m Losing You’

9. ‘Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)’

10. ‘Watching The Wheels’

11. ‘Woman’

12. ‘Dear Yoko’

13. ‘Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him’

14. ‘Nobody Told Me’

15. ‘I’m Stepping Out’

16. ‘Grow Old With Me’

17. ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

18. ‘Give Peace A Chance’