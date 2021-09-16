If you, like us, are riding the high of Pist Idiots cracker debut Idiocracy, and find yourself fanging for Pisties content, look no further than the Pist Idiots Observer.

We are so devoted to the ringleaders of pub rock that we’ve decided to dedicate an entire newsletter to Revesby’s finest rockers. The Pist Idiots Observer is your one-stop shop for all things Pisties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIST IDIOTS (@pist.idiots)

If Pist Idiots announce a tour, you’ll hear about it. If they release a corker new track, we’ll tell you all about it. If they create a new bumper sticker to whack on your car, you better check your inbox because we’re sure as hell all over it.

Subscribers to the newsletter will have access to exclusive giveaways, interviews with the band, and updates on everything they’re up to.

Newsletters, they’re an underrated thing, quaint, slow communication. There’s a romance to it all. No one writes love letters these days, so this is the next best thing. The Pisties Observer in particular is sure to kick start your Ticker.

