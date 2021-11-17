Rapper Young Dolph has reportedly died after being shot at a local bakery in Memphis. He was 36.

As Fox 13 Memphis report, “three independent law enforcement sources” have confirmed that Dolph was killed on Wednesday, November 17th.

The shooting reportedly took place outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery. The owner, Maurice Hill, says that “his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him.”

An eyewitness to the murder claims that the musician was killed by a shot fired through the window as he walked into the cookie store. He was reportedly accompanied by one other person at the time of the shooting.

There is currently no information known about the shooter.

Reporter Jeremy Pierre took to Twitter with news of the murder. “On the scene of a shooting on Airways,” Pierre wrote. “I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies.”

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I'm hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda's Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C

— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Young Dolph was previously shot several times outside a trainer shop in Hollywood in 2017. The incident left him needing surgery.

The rapper released several mixtapes in the early 2010s, before unveiling his debut record King of Memphis in 2016. He went on to release four more albums, 2017’s Bulletproof and Thinking Out Loud, 2018’s Role Model, and 2020’s Rich Slave, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., is a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. The rapper made headlines last year after donating $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies. He is survived by two children.

This story is developing…