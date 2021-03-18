Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

We’re excited to announce that Young Henrys, legendary and beloved brewers are making their return to the realm of live music with their popular live music series, Best Served Loud.

This year the series is set to head north for two free shows in the Queensland capital of Brisbane. Young Henrys will be taking their ‘serve the people’ mindset to town, with their series which has become known for championing the vibrant music scene, while serving some of the best beer Australia has to offer.

Including genres like pop, rock and punk, Young Henrys remains committed to bringing the best free parties to some of our country’s most beloved live music venues. And we could all agree that there couldn’t be a better time to continue to support local emerging and established talent.

The series kicks off on Friday 16th of April at The Bearded Lady, with the event headlined by Byron Bay’s own Seaside. The North Coast faves will look to bring their dreamy indie sound which has already has a special place in the hearts of both national and community radio stations and acclaimed festivals like Splendour in The Grass and BIGSOUND.

The lineup also includes acts: Full Flower Moon Band, CNT EVN and Guppy.

The action will then kick on and then head up to Greaser Bar on Friday 30th of April. Protest-rockers, VOIID, whose sound is best described as a drenched Young Henrys shirt, intertwined with a dash of Smashing Pumpkins are set to headline the stacked lineup.

Greaser Bar will boast a two-stage setup, also playing host to performs from FANGZ, WALKEN, June, Jollee, Sammm, Loiter and sunbleached.

Live music is hard to come by these days. And if you’re looking for your ticket back in, you’re looking right at it. You’d be pretty crazy to miss out on this one, don’t you think?