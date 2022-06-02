Young Thug has been denied bond once again following a hearing that lasted over seven hours.

The rapper appeared at the hearing in Atlanta on Thursday via closed-circuit video from Cobby County Jail. Thug’s last bond motion in his high-profile RICO case didn’t go well for him though, as per Variety.

His lawyer Brian Steel offered an extensive bond package: Thug would be placed under constant home monitoring, both electronically and in person; there would be 24 off-duty police officers watching the rapper through a third-party security firm; any visitor who came to the home would be subject to an extensive search;

Steel also offered to have the interior and exterior of his client’s home monitored by closed-circuit TV. According to the lawyer, this package would cost Thug approximately $1 million.

The prosecution in the case wasn’t convinced. They pushed for the rapper to be detained until his trial, citing his ability to flee and noted witnesses who had reportedly been threatened (not directly by Thug).

The prosecution also mentioned witnesses who are members of YSL providing “proffers” name Thug as the leader of the organisation. These “proffers” were subsequently cited when the judge made his decision to not grant a bond.

“There have been significant proffers about Mr. Willams (Thug) being a danger to the community,” the judge stated. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they have spoken… taken proffers from other gang members and people who are in this particular indictment and not in this indictment that (Young Thug) is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous, and if he crosses them, he will kill them or their families.”

It comes after Thug, Gunna, and 26 others affiliated with YSL were indicted last month on RICO charges, accused of being a street gang responsible for several violent crimes in the Atlanta area. Thug was hit with seven further charges after the police raid on his home.

