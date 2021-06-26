Rapper Young Thug has publicly shouted out his honest maid for returning USD 10,000 that she found in the pocket of his jeans.

“My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred-dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said in an Instagram video.

Because of the honest move, the maid has pretty much secured a job for life. “’I said, ‘Where you put it?’ [She said,] ‘Under your bed,’” he continued explaining. “This when you a good n-gga, bruh. When you one thousand, you solid. Shit come right back. This little punk ass ten thousand, that ain’t nothing, ten thousand, but, solid,” Young Thug explained.

Though an established rapper in his own right, Young Thug has recently appeared on ‘Payback’, the third track of Doja Cat’s new album Planet Her.

Young Thug recently made headlines for posting bail for 30 inmates convicted of minor crimes at overcrowded Georgia prison.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thung shared of the act. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

“You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond. If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right,” Gunna shared. “But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole.”

“It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here,” added Young Thug. “He put me here to do this.”