Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The news of a Sex Pistols TV series first broke back in January.

Well, it looks like the word on the street was true, as now Rolling Stone have provided us with the very first look from the upcoming limited series, Pistol.

The series which is comprised as a set of six episodes, is about the band’s guitarist, Steve Jones. And more specifically, is based on the memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, written by Jones in 2018.

Danny Boyle, the director and producer known for Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours – just to mention a few pieces of his work is directing and executive producing the show.

As reported by Variety, Pistol honours the Sex Pistol’s legacy by entailing all that was crucial to the band’s larger than life purpose.

The shows takes us from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s iconic SEX shop, explores the international controversy of Never Mind the Bollocks and everything else.

Danny Boyle also released a statement on Pistols, eloquently reminding us of the band’s crucial cultural significance as a catalyst for anti-establishment change.

He said, “Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.”

Boyle continues, “It is the detonation point for British street culture… where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion… and everyone had to watch and listen… and everyone feared them or followed them.”

“The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Now ahead of the show’s release, the first look comes served up as a photo of the Sex Pistols portrayed by Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Lees’ Matlock, recreating their iconic Top of the Pops performance in 1977.

Watch the music video for ‘God Save The Queen’ by the Sex Pistols.