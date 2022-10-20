Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments.

Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“You haven’t given me any credit or moment of reflection for the comparison that I made,” West told the Sky News host in a preview of the interview that’s set to air later this week.

“The brilliant, if I do say so myself, a comparison that I made to the cops pulling over one black person and locking him up and my tweet having issues.

“For the sake of this conversation, I will refer to the business people who have destroyed me and my people and my fellow creatives.

“But you didn’t even accept that I gave you that – you tried to push me back into 1960, you tried to push me back into last week.”

Kanye added, “You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen.”

“I’m not a Karen,” Morgan replied to the ‘Flashing Lights’ hitmaker.

“I’m not going to cancel you and I’m not going to uncensor you. I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.

“I think you don’t understand the pain you have been causing with some of these comments.”

West sniped, “God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years.”

When Piers pointed out that one act of racism doesn’t justify another, West hit back, “It’s not racism … I was in a position where I was hurt and this was the way I had the right to express myself.”

It comes after Kanye was banned from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic comments in an exchange with fellow rapper P Diddy,

Meta spokespeople later confirmed that they had deleted posts from the @kanyewest Instagram account and had placed restrictions on it.

In response to Meta, Ye returned to Twitter after a considerable absence, tweeting a photo of himself with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with a caption that read, in part, “How you gone kick me off instagram.”

Kanye’s interview will be available to stream on Flash later this week.