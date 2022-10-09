Kanye West has been doing his Kanye best to keep everyone on edge with his endless stream-of-consciousness Instagram rants… but it appears Mark Zuckerberg has put the controversial rapper into time out.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ye’s account has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to THR the company have deleted some content from the @kanyewest Instagram account. Although the account is still visible, there are restrictions placed on it, according to the rep.

Meta’s policies allow the company to restrict users after repeated violations, including temporarily preventing the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending DMs.

In response to Meta, Ye returned to Twitter after a considerable absence, tweeting a photo of himself with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with a caption that read, in part, “How you gone kick me off instagram.”

One of the posts deleted from Ye’s Instagram was an exchange between himself and Diddy, in which Ye used language that was criticised for being anti-Semitic, right after he came under fire for comments he made about former presidential advisor Jared Kushner that were seen as perpetuating Jewish stereotypes.

This isn’t the first time Ye has said something controversial or copped a ban on Instagram – his account was suspended back in March after he posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.

It has been a hell of a weekend for Ye, who was snubbed by ex-wife Kim Kardashian at their daughter North’s basketball game on Friday.

Although he was sitting right behind her, TMZ reported that Kardashian not once turned to look in his direction, and according to eyewitnesses Kardashian had a cameraman with her “who looked busy”.

It may have been his choice of attire: a long-sleeved “White Lives Matter” tee.

Ye is allegedly planning to sell the shirts, which he announced in a (now-deleted) Instagram post: “This is why I’m the leader. I just made both these guys my security. Cause anything happen to me y’all the top suspects. Ima be selling these White Lives Matter tees later today.”