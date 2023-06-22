The annual Yours & Owls festival lineup dropped today, with international artists returning for the first time since 2020 and a new home, The University of Wollongong, confirmed for the next three years. The festival takes place on the weekend of October 14-15.

Fresh from soundtracking Givenchy’s Fall/Winter ’23 Men’s show during Paris Fashion Week, genre-bending mastermind Bakar will head to Yours & Owls following supports with the likes of Travis Scott and performances at Reading and Leeds festivals. Aotearoa brother/sister duo Broods will also come off their Space Island tour of New Zealand to bang the ‘Gong.

Triple j Hottest 100 king and multiple ARIA Award-winner Chet Faker returns to Australia for his first local live show since 2015 under his original name. Also leading the delectably diverse lineup will be So-Cal punk/pop legends Descendents and Grammy-nominated writer, lyricist and producer Earl Sweatshirt.

Hobo Johnson, Lil Tjay, Masego, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, Peach Pit, Safia and Vera Blue are on their way, with last year’s headliners Hilltop Hoods making their own welcome Your & Owls return.

The lush green ovals and laneways of the University of Wollongong provide several all-weather solutions whether it be rain, hail or shine.

The pre-sale for tickets kicks off at 8am AEST on Wednesday, June 28. You can enter the Audience Republic Comp by registering for pre-sale here.

General on-sale tickets for Yours & Owls are available from 8am AEST on Thursday, June 29 via Moshtix.

For full details and updates, head to Yours & Owls Festival.

Yours & Owls 2023

Featuring

Bakar| Broods |Chet Faker

Descendents | Earl Sweatshirt

Golden Features | Hilltop Hoods

Hobo Johnson | Lil Tjay | Masego

Meg Mac | Ocean Alley | Oliver Tree | Peach Pit

Safia | Vera Blue

Angel Du$t | Big Wett | Daily J | Dice | Ekkstacy | Fazerdaze

Forest Claudette | James Marriott | King Mala | Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue | Phony Ppl | Redhook | Royal Otis

RVG | Shagrock | Sorry | Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads | The Grogans | The Rions | The Terrys

The Vanns | Tia Gostelow | Wallice

Babyface Mal | | Billy Otto | | Full Flower Moon Band

Girl And Girl | Go-Jo | Lazywax | | Phoebe Go | Possehot

Rum Jungle | Stevan | Stumps | These New South Whales | Towns | YB| Wiigz

Plus More!!

Das Shmelthaus Lineup

Object Blue B2B, TSVI, Cleo, Club Angel, DJ PGZ, Kornél Kovács, Lauren Hansom B2B

Mike Who, Luca Lozano, Sam Alfred, Seb Wildblood, Skatebard, Tangela

Pre Sale Tickets 8 am AEST Wed June 28 (enter the Audience Republic Comp by

registering for pre-sale here)

General On Sale Tickets 8 am AEST Thur June 29

www.yoursandowlsfestival.com.au