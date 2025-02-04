Yours & Owls just added more acts to their 2025 lineup.
Manchester indie band Courteeners will play their first Australian festival, following the release of Pink Cactus Café (2024).
South London’s post-punk band Shame are also hopping on board after a big 2024, bringing their shouty punk energy.
Other acts include Armlock, Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee, R&B artist Becca Hatch, Berlin-based DJ Sugar Free, and seven-piece indie-jazz-funk band Autumn Sunset. Also on the bill are alt-rock band Cheeky Leash, local act giraffeHead, psychedelic rock group Lemonise, hardcore band L.O.W, and punk trio Sevilles.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Orville Peck and Wunderhorse are no longer performing.
The 2025 festival will feature previously announced headliners including Fontaines D.C., Denzel Curry, The Kooks, and Goo Goo Dolls (see the full lineup below).
Tickets are 85% sold, according to promoters.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For the first time, Yours and Owls will be held at Flagstaff Hill, overlooking Wollongong Harbour and City Beach.
Yours and Owls 2025
March 1st & 2nd, 2025
Wollongong Foreshore, South Beach, Dharawal Country
Tickets On Sale Now via yoursandowlsfestival.com.au
Line-up
Fontaines D.C. | Denzel Curry | The Kooks
Goo Goo Dolls
Brad Cox
Joining, in alphabetical order:
Courteeners | Elderbrook | Hockey Dad | Honey Dijon | JPEG Mafia
The Jungle Giants | Peach PRC | Salute
The Veronicas
And: AllDay | Babe Rainbow | Coterie | Cyril | Dice | The Dreggs
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn | GrentPerez | Isabel LaRosa | Magdalena Bay
May A | Mark Blair | Pond | Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners | Sam Tompkins
San Cisco | Shame | Slowly Slowly | Sycco
Armlock | Autumn Sunset | Battlesnake | Bean Magazine | Becca Hatch
Bodyjar | The Belair Lip Bombs | Cheeky Leash
C.O.F.F.I.N | Crocodylus | Giraffehead | Keli Holiday | Kitschen Boy | Kobie Dee
Lemonise | Le Shiv | L.O.W | Miss Kaninna | Nick Ward | Ra Ra Viper
Satin Cali | Sevilles | Sugar Free | Total Tommy | Y.O.G.A
Plus:
Mark Blair | Odymel | Tom Trago
Mincy | Dameeela | Lo’99 | Sasha Milani | Crescendoll | Sekta
Jun Wan | Unknown Associates | Jjoska | Subtropic | Cove Sound System
Four On The Floor | Sezz77 | Jade Bates | Kowojay | Liza