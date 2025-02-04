Yours & Owls just added more acts to their 2025 lineup.

Manchester indie band Courteeners will play their first Australian festival, following the release of Pink Cactus Café (2024).

South London’s post-punk band Shame are also hopping on board after a big 2024, bringing their shouty punk energy.

Other acts include Armlock, Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee, R&B artist Becca Hatch, Berlin-based DJ Sugar Free, and seven-piece indie-jazz-funk band Autumn Sunset. Also on the bill are alt-rock band Cheeky Leash, local act giraffeHead, psychedelic rock group Lemonise, hardcore band L.O.W, and punk trio Sevilles.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Orville Peck and Wunderhorse are no longer performing.

The 2025 festival will feature previously announced headliners including Fontaines D.C., Denzel Curry, The Kooks, and Goo Goo Dolls (see the full lineup below).

Tickets are 85% sold, according to promoters.

For the first time, Yours and Owls will be held at Flagstaff Hill, overlooking Wollongong Harbour and City Beach.

Yours and Owls 2025

March 1st & 2nd, 2025

Wollongong Foreshore, South Beach, Dharawal Country

Tickets On Sale Now via yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Line-up