Yours and Owls Festival has announced its lineup for 2025, returning to Wollongong City, Dharawal Country, on March 1st and 2nd.

This follows the event’s 10th birthday pre-party, which was held to adjust the main event’s early 2025 dates due to headliner availability.

Headlining the festival are Fontaines D.C. from Ireland, Floridian rapper Denzel Curry, British icons The Kooks, and Grammy-nominated Goo Goo Dolls.

They will be joined by a diverse mix of international and Australian acts, including Elderbrook, Hockey Dad, Honey Dijon, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, Orville Peck, Peach PRC, Salute, The Veronicas, Allday, Babe Rainbow, Coterie, Cyril, Dice, The Dreggs, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, Grentperez, Isabel Larosa, Magdalena Bay, May A, Mark Blair, Pond, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Sam Tompkins, San Cisco, Slowly Slowly, Sycco, Wunderhorse, Battlesnake, Bean Magazine, Bodyjar, The Belair Lip Bombs, C.O.F.F.I.N, Crocodylus, Keli Holiday, Kitsch en Boy, Le Shiv, Miss Kaninna, Nick Ward, Ra Ra Viper, Satin Cali, Total Tommy, Y.O.G.A, and more to be announced.

To secure guaranteed first-release prices, sign up for the pre-sale, which begins at 9am AEDT on October 29th. General sales will open at 9am AEDT on October 30th. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit yoursandowlsfestival.com.au.

Yours and Owls 2025 will feature four stages over two days, showcasing a variety of music, local arts, food, and beverages. The festival is open to attendees aged 16 and older, with those aged 16 and 17 required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Yours & Owls 2025

Presented by triple j

For more info and tickets, visit yoursandowlsfestival.com.au