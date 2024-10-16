Yours and Owls Festival has announced the dates for next year’s main event.

The festival will be back in Wollongong City, Dharawal Country, on March 1st and 2nd, 2025.

This comes after last weekend’s 10th Birthday Pre-Party, which was held to adjust for the main event moving to early 2025 due to headliner availability.

The 10th Birthday Pre-Party featured incredible performances from acts like Cosmos Midnight, Peking Duk, Alice Ivy, and Ninajirachi. Other performances came from Brisbane-based dameeeela, the South Coast DJ duo Groove Society, and globe-trotting producer Little Fritter. DJ Tseba, Sydney’s Willo, and DJs Rubix and Shytype also took to the stage, giving fans a taste of what’s to come in 2025.

The 2023 edition saw international artists returning for the first time since 2020, hosted at a new venue, The University of Wollongong, confirmed for the next three years. Artists like Bakar, Broods, Chet Faker, Descendent, and Earl Sweatshirt all took the stage.

While the festival typically takes place on the Saturday and Sunday of the October long weekend, it will now be held on the first official weekend of autumn. This change marks a new chapter for the festival, promising fresh experiences and line-up.

We’ll bring you more updates about the next edition of Yours & Owls soon.

From a backyard gathering to a local institution, Yours & Owls Festival has escalated into a must-attend event on the national festival calendar. It showcases Wollongong at its finest, featuring a great location, a wildly diverse lineup of close to 70 acts across four stages, and a celebration of local talent, all while fostering that unshakeable feeling of being part of something bigger.

Yours & Owls 2025

March 1st-2nd

University of Wollongong, NSW