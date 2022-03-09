Yours & Owls has confirmed that it’s all systems go for their April festival, with a special evening event with King Stingray also announced.

The festival will now go ahead on April 2nd and 3rd completely free of restrictions thanks to the NSW Government’s recent removal of all COVID-19 restrictions.

“Yours & Owls 2022 sees the return of free movement, ample dancing, singing and good times across our brand-new site layout, back at our spiritual Stuart Park,” the festival shared. “Access to all six stages, that’s right SIX, (we have added a sixth to celebrate the return of the good ole days) showcasing some of the best and freshest talent from Aotearoa, all corners of Aus and those hiding right in the Gong’s backyard.”

A very special evening with King Stingray will also take place one day before the festival on April 1st. Taking place at Wollongong Youth Centre, the indie favourites will hold an intimate Q&A, and exploration into some traditional Aboriginal creative processes and practices, as well as a stripped-back live performance. This event is all-ages but spots are very limited, so you’ll have to act fast to secure your place.

Thanks to the increased capacity, there are now a handful of tickets available for Yours & Owls 2022 via Moshtix. The festival unveiled its stacked lineup last year: headlined by Adelaide’s own Hilltop Hoods, big names like BENEE, Bliss n Eso, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, and Violent Soho are also set to perform.

Yours & Owls 2022

Hilltop Hoods

BENEE

Bliss n Eso

Flight Facilities

The Jungle Giants

Peking Duk

Violent Soho

Joined By…

(The Return Of) Faker

Harvey Sutherland

Jack River

Lastlings

Late Nite Tuff Guy

LDRU

Luca Brasi

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Arno Faraji

Barkaa

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Budjerah

The Buoys

Fergus James

Floodlights

Hope D

Jen Cloher

Karate Boogaloo

King Stingray

The Meanies

Miiesha

Ninajirachi

Nyxen

Private Function

Surprise Chef

Sycco

The Terrys

Vlossom

1300

Alter Boy

Babitha

Bakers Eddy

Boom Child

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Clamm

Clypso

C.O.F.F.I.N

Death By Denim

Good Lekker

Nooky

Rest For The Wicked

The Rions

Shady Nasty

Sophiya

To Octavia

Amends

Bored Shorts

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Classic

Club Camel

Drift

Hellcat Speedracer

Imaginary People

Kitten Heel

Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks

Miners

The Morning Mood

Nosedive

Nothing Rhymes With David

Placement

Private Wives

Proposal

Radicals

Satin Cali

Sesame Girl

Solo Career

Stephen Bourke

Topnovil

Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus

L N T G

Jennifer Loveless

Toni Yotzi

Ayebatonye

DJ Plead

Barney In The Tunnel

Foura

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cover Sound System

Beachcombers

Wilder & Pryor

Saturday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 3rd, 2022

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

More Info: Yours & Owls