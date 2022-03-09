Yours & Owls has confirmed that it’s all systems go for their April festival, with a special evening event with King Stingray also announced.
The festival will now go ahead on April 2nd and 3rd completely free of restrictions thanks to the NSW Government’s recent removal of all COVID-19 restrictions.
“Yours & Owls 2022 sees the return of free movement, ample dancing, singing and good times across our brand-new site layout, back at our spiritual Stuart Park,” the festival shared. “Access to all six stages, that’s right SIX, (we have added a sixth to celebrate the return of the good ole days) showcasing some of the best and freshest talent from Aotearoa, all corners of Aus and those hiding right in the Gong’s backyard.”
A very special evening with King Stingray will also take place one day before the festival on April 1st. Taking place at Wollongong Youth Centre, the indie favourites will hold an intimate Q&A, and exploration into some traditional Aboriginal creative processes and practices, as well as a stripped-back live performance. This event is all-ages but spots are very limited, so you’ll have to act fast to secure your place.
Thanks to the increased capacity, there are now a handful of tickets available for Yours & Owls 2022 via Moshtix. The festival unveiled its stacked lineup last year: headlined by Adelaide’s own Hilltop Hoods, big names like BENEE, Bliss n Eso, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, and Violent Soho are also set to perform.
Yours & Owls 2022
Hilltop Hoods
BENEE
Bliss n Eso
Flight Facilities
The Jungle Giants
Peking Duk
Violent Soho
Joined By…
(The Return Of) Faker
Harvey Sutherland
Jack River
Lastlings
Late Nite Tuff Guy
LDRU
Luca Brasi
Hiatus Kaiyote
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Arno Faraji
Barkaa
Big Twisty & The Funknasty
Budjerah
The Buoys
Fergus James
Floodlights
Hope D
Jen Cloher
Karate Boogaloo
King Stingray
The Meanies
Miiesha
Ninajirachi
Nyxen
Private Function
Surprise Chef
Sycco
The Terrys
Vlossom
1300
Alter Boy
Babitha
Bakers Eddy
Boom Child
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Clamm
Clypso
C.O.F.F.I.N
Death By Denim
Good Lekker
Nooky
Rest For The Wicked
The Rions
Shady Nasty
Sophiya
To Octavia
Amends
Bored Shorts
Charbel
Chimers
Chloe Dadd
Classic
Club Camel
Drift
Hellcat Speedracer
Imaginary People
Kitten Heel
Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks
Miners
The Morning Mood
Nosedive
Nothing Rhymes With David
Placement
Private Wives
Proposal
Radicals
Satin Cali
Sesame Girl
Solo Career
Stephen Bourke
Topnovil
Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus
L N T G
Jennifer Loveless
Toni Yotzi
Ayebatonye
DJ Plead
Barney In The Tunnel
Foura
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cover Sound System
Beachcombers
Wilder & Pryor
Saturday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 3rd, 2022
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
More Info: Yours & Owls