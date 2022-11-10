Acclaimed Swedish rapper Yung Lean will return to Australia early next year for his third tour of the country.

Already confirmed to be performing at Field Day 2023 in Sydney alongside the likes of Yeat and Denzel Curry, Yung Lean has added two headline shows to his forthcoming Australian visit.

The rapper will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday, January 9th, followed a show at The Forum in Melbourne the following day (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 14th at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Friday, November 11th at 9am local time. Fans can sign up to the pre-sale here.

It’s almost a decade since Yung Lean burst onto the scene as a teenager with the hugely viral hit ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’, and it’s been a steady ascent to the top of global hip hop since then.

An intense performer traversing subgenres like cloud rap and emo rap, the rapper has become one of the most sought-after performers on the festival circuit.

Yung Lean released the well-received mixtape Stardust earlier this year, which featured the most high-profile collaborations of his career with the likes of FKA twigs and Skrillex.

Stardust ushered Yung Lean’s music into a new era of experimentation. “The Swedish artist’s new mixtape is the next step in his shedding the mantle of wannabe rapper and fully embracing a more comfortable role as a pop experimentalist,” Pitchfork noted in a highly positive review.

Yung Lean 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Friday, November 11th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Monday, November 14th (12pm local time)

Monday, January 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, January 10th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC