Yung Miami has submitted a heartfelt letter supporting Sean Combs ahead of his sentencing scheduled for October 3.

The City Girls rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, described the music mogul as “loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging” despite his recent legal troubles, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Brownlee was among more than 75 individuals who wrote letters on behalf of Combs before his upcoming sentencing. She detailed her four-year acquaintance with the Bad Boy Records founder, including three years during which they maintained a romantic relationship.

Combs was found guilty on two felony charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he secured acquittals on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The convictions carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison, with each prostitution charge carrying up to 10 years.

In her letter, Brownlee stated she “cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before” she met Combs, adding, “I do not condone any wrongdoing.” However, she argued that based on her personal experience, Combs “is not a danger or a threat to the community.”

The rapper credited Combs with significant personal and professional growth during their relationship. “He motivated me, he believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally,” she wrote. Brownlee specifically mentioned that Combs taught her “how to be a better businesswoman” and helped her “find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family.”

Brownlee highlighted Combs’ charitable work and what she described as his commitment to self-improvement, noting his decision to “check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy” after CNN aired footage of Combs assaulting a former girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel room.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Brownlee also shared the memory of Combs taking her to the Met Gala for the first time, stating that the experience represented more than just attending the event: “Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we’ve historically been excluded.”

The letter described Combs as “a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically and spiritually.” Brownlee concluded that she believes “he belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength.”

Combs’ legal team has submitted a 182-page sentencing memo arguing that he deserves no more than 14 months of imprisonment, they contended that the average sentence for similar prostitution convictions was 14.9 months and called any lengthier sentence “unlawful and a perversion of justice.”

The letters of support also included submissions from Combs’ children Justin, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie, along with the mothers of some of his other children, Dana Tran and Sarah Chapman, former BET executive Stephen Hill, songwriter-producer Dallas Austin and his mother, Janice Combs.