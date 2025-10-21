The fans certainly came through for Yungblud, who has added a new show to his 2026 Australian tour, and has confirmed a major venue upgrade, after overwhelming presale demand.

The tour comes in support of his June-released fourth studio album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia. Last week, he teased to Australian fans that venue upgrades may be on the cards, after the response to the tour announcement went “fucking crazy”.

And the fans came through. Due to “phenomenal” demand during the ticket presale, he has officially added an additional show in Brisbane set for Sunday, January 18th, and has upgraded his January 10th Sydney show from Hordern Pavilion to Qudos Bank Arena — now properly marking his biggest Australian tour to date.

He is also hitting the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre, and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory. Presale allocation for the Perth show, scheduled for January 20th, has been exhausted.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, the UK artist said not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut. Read the full chat here.

General sale tickets for all shows, including the new and upgraded, go on sale today at 3pm via Frontier Touring. Presale tickets are still available for the original Brisbane show, a well as Adelaide and Melbourne.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th (NEW VENUE)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th (NEW SHOW)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA