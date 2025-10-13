Yungblud has officially announced he is bringing his world tour to Australia.

The English star will hit the country in January, with stops confirmed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

The tour comes in support of his June-released fourth studio album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in his home country and No. 4 in Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The announcement comes just months after the Doncaster-born singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he plans to return Down Under.

“There’s a tour in the works because we’re doing a world tour [for the album]. Obviously we’re going to America, and Europe, and the UK, but after that we definitely have plans to come to Australia,” Yungblud said at the time.

Not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut.

Launched in the UK last year, Yungblud created the festival in an attempt to make music “more accessible,” with ticket prices capped at £49.50 ($AU103).

“I know the Australian festival market has been struggling, so I really want to try my best to implement a new idea with Bludfest because it worked in the UK. We’re already talking about taking it to Paris and Prague and Latin America,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to rally everyone… I think that’d be really cool.”

Read the full chat here.

Telstra Plus Members can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 16th (2pm local time), while the Frontier Member presale commences Monday, October 20th (3pm local time) before the general on sale Tuesday, October 21st (3pm local time). Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Yungblud 2026 Australia Tour

Saturday, January 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, January 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 20th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA