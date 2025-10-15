Due to an overwhelming response, Yungblud has said his 2026 Australia tour could see some venue upgrades.

The English songwriter officially announced on Tuesday that he will arrive in January 2026 with stops confirmed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

The singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to address local fans with a link to pre sale tickets.

“So, the response to the tour announcement has gone fucking crazy — way bigger than we actually expected,” he said.

“So, what I need people to do, if you want to come to a show in Australia, I need you to click this link or go to the link in my bio and sign up, and basically notify us which city you want to come. Then we’ll think about potentially upgrading the venues.”

The tour comes in support of his June-released fourth studio album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in his home country and No. 4 in Australia.

The announcement comes just months after the Doncaster-born singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he plans to return Down Under.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

“There’s a tour in the works because we’re doing a world tour [for the album]. Obviously we’re going to America, and Europe, and the UK, but after that we definitely have plans to come to Australia,” Yungblud said at the time.

Not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut.

Read the full chat here.

Telstra Plus Members can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 16th (2pm local time), while the Frontier Member presale commences Monday, October 20th (3pm local time) before the general on sale Tuesday, October 21st (3pm local time). Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Yungblud 2026 Australia Tour

Saturday, January 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, January 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 20th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA