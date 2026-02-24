Yungblud is taking Bludfest overseas — but it isn’t coming to Australia just yet.

The English rocker took to social media to reveal details of the first-ever international edition of his own festival.

After being hosted in Milton Keynes, England, for its first two years, Bludfest is heading to Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia. The festival will be held on June 27th of this year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 27th at 11am CET, while the artist pre-sale begins on February 26th at 10am CET (sign up here).

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Bludfest will also be held as always in England this year.

Yungblud also revealed the lineup for the Czechia edition, with the 28-year-old, of course, headlining.

He’s joined by Biffy Clyro, Primal Scream, Palaye Royale, Destroy Lonely, Leap, Pale Waves, Jesse Jo Stark, Bambie Thug, Nieve Ella, and Pam Rabbit.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

It’s still hoped that Yungblud will bring his festival to Australia soon.

During a Melbourne stop on his highly anticipated Australian tour last month, he made a major announcement to the crowd: “I love you all, we will bring Bludfest to Australia, 2027,” he said to rapturous cheers.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Yungblud had said that not only does he have “massive plans” for his Australian tour, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. Read the full chat here.

Yungblud was touring Down Under in support of his 2025 album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia.

Yungblud decided to start Bludfest due to an affordability crisis in the live festival scene.

“I feel like music is becoming a thing of privilege. I can’t do it. It makes me feel sick,” he previously told ABC News. “I can’t stand there onstage and look at people going, ‘you’ve paid $750 for this?'”